Sony One Selects Simplestream for Expansion into Latin America

LONDON—Sony One, a new video-on-demand service offering a wide selection of content from Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) library, has selected an integrated solution from Simplestream to power its expansion into Latin America.

Simplestream reported that Sony One selected a comprehensive end-to-end service from Simplestream to increase the distribution of its premium content across multiple devices, including Android, iOS, LG, Samsung and web platforms.

Simplestream’s service for Sony One also includes integration with Bitmovin’s Player which includes support for Digital Rights Management (DRM) feature, along with third-party authentication, payment gateways, video streaming workflows and real-time analytics.

Using Simplestream’s Media Manager and App Platform products, the Sony One platform has broadened its reach to Argentina, giving viewers access to the extensive SPE catalogue of family favorites, such as “Men in Black”, the Spider Man movies, “Peter Rabbit” and “Jumanji”.

The Simplestream platform supports multilingual content, allowing Sony One to ingest and display content in English, Spanish and Portuguese simultaneously. DRM is handled via the common encryption CENC scheme.

This latest project for Sony One expands Simplestream’s growing customer base in the Americas. The announcement follows similar projects that the company has recently undertaken across multiple broadcast verticals and regions for the likes of Virgin Media Television, News UK, GB News, Hearst Ventures, AMC Networks, GAA, URC, Telus, and TVSN among others.

“This was another fantastic project to work on with the Sony team, which we delivered on budget and on time,” Dan Finch, Simplestream’s co-founder and chief commercial officer stated: The telco authentication workflow and support for multi-lingual content, with functionality such as progressive downloads, enhances our capabilities as a leading OTT provider in the market.”

“This is our first collaboration with Simplestream in Latin America, and we’re super excited to work together to simplify Sony’s One’s live and on-demand media workflows and provide secure, high-quality streams to audiences across Argentina and help meet the growing appetite for digital content in the region,” added Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder at Bitmovin.

Bitmovin is exhibiting at the 2025 NAB Show in the West Hall at W3221.