WorxAudio introduces TrueLine V5M, V5M-P fill/monitor systems

WorxAudio Technologies has introduced the new TrueLine V5M (non-powered) and V5M-P (powered) ultra-compact fill/monitor systems. These loudspeaker systems are suitable for both speech and music reproduction and, with their compact form factors, are ideal for use in front fill, near fill, under-balcony and stage monitor applications.

The TrueLine V5M incorporates a medium-format 1in compression driver coupled to a stabilized FlatWave former (wave-shaping device) that delivers clear, penetrating high frequencies over a predictable and controlled coverage area. Dual 5in cone transducers coupled to the Acoustic Intergrading Module minimize cone filtering throughout the entire operating range. The powered version, the TrueLine V5M-P, uses the company’s PSD-500 power amp module. Dedicating 350W to the V5M-P’s LF section and 150W to the HF section, the new power module features four digital programs and has both male/female (loop through) XLR-isolated I/O as well as AC PowerCon I/O for stable, clean and clear power. The PSD-500 power module resides on the rear of the enclosure.

The V5M and V5M-P also have a 120-degree symmetrical horizontal coverage pattern and a 30-degree vertical dispersion pattern. This arrangement facilitates consistent sound quality both on- and off-axis, resulting in improved speech intelligibility and music reproduction.

Built to withstand the most demanding applications, the V5M’s enclosure is constructed from sturdy multiply Baltic birch and is heavily braced for cabinet rigidity, yet it weighs only 30lbs. Measuring 18in x 13in x 6.8in, both models feature one side that is flat with a 90-degree angle to the floor, providing a low-profile front fill. Alternately, the other side of the new V5M and V5M-P features a 5-degree angle for use as a floor monitor.