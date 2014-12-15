WorldStage to Produce Live Events With For-A
NEW YORK and CYPRESS, CALIF.—WorldStage recently selected a For-A HVS-100 portable video switcher for live video production of events ranging from corporate meetings to fashion show productions. WorldStage serves clients in the broadcast, arts, theater, non-profit, technology and corporate industries.
WorldStage purchased the switcher as part of its overall initiative to build a system that optimizes the company’s performance at the many Manhattan area venues it travels to throughout the year. WorldStage already owns two For-A HVS-300 video switchers, and found that operators were able to quickly learn how to use the HVS-100 unit due to its similar setup. The company recently began user training with the new switcher.
The built-in Web browser interface on the HVS-100 allows operators to remotely control their For-A switcher via a computer or tablet. For-A’s HVS-100 comes with a separate main unit and control panel, which includes dedicated bus buttons, AUX buttons, a fader controller and direct user buttons for various functions. The unit comes standard with eight HD/SD-SDI inputs and four outputs, plus one HDMI output. A maximum of 14 inputs and six outputs or 12 inputs and eight outputs can be freely assigned, and three slots enable the addition of various inputs and outputs. For-A also offers the HVS-110 portable video switcher, which boasts a more compact, integrated design, making the switcher ideal for use in small broadcasting vans and flypacks.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox