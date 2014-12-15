WorldStage to Produce Live Events With For-A

NEW YORK and CYPRESS, CALIF.—WorldStage recently selected a For-A HVS-100 portable video switcher for live video production of events ranging from corporate meetings to fashion show productions. WorldStage serves clients in the broadcast, arts, theater, non-profit, technology and corporate industries.



WorldStage purchased the switcher as part of its overall initiative to build a system that optimizes the company’s performance at the many Manhattan area venues it travels to throughout the year. WorldStage already owns two For-A HVS-300 video switchers, and found that operators were able to quickly learn how to use the HVS-100 unit due to its similar setup. The company recently began user training with the new switcher.



The built-in Web browser interface on the HVS-100 allows operators to remotely control their For-A switcher via a computer or tablet. For-A’s HVS-100 comes with a separate main unit and control panel, which includes dedicated bus buttons, AUX buttons, a fader controller and direct user buttons for various functions. The unit comes standard with eight HD/SD-SDI inputs and four outputs, plus one HDMI output. A maximum of 14 inputs and six outputs or 12 inputs and eight outputs can be freely assigned, and three slots enable the addition of various inputs and outputs. For-A also offers the HVS-110 portable video switcher, which boasts a more compact, integrated design, making the switcher ideal for use in small broadcasting vans and flypacks.