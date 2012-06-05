Wohler’s RadiantGrid RMQ-230 split video monitor
Highlighted at KOBA 2012, Wohler's new RMQ-230 quad split video monitor allows users to watch video and monitoring data in up to four display windows on a single 23-inch 1920x1080 LED backlight screen.
RMQ-230 series monitors accept 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications and price points. In addition to allowing broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen, RMQ-230 monitors can display waveform and vectorscope while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode, and various markers.
For more information, visit www.wohler.com.
