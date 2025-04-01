Telestream Adds Support for intoPIX’s JPEG XS Technology in PRISM

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—Telestream has integrated intoPIX’s JPEG XS technology into Telestream’s PRISM waveform monitors, which Telestream says will enhance real-time monitoring for ST 2110-22 IP workflows, enabling broadcasters and production studios to transition smoothly from SDI to IP while maintaining pristine image quality and low latency.

The integration allows engineers to inspect and verify video signals with unprecedented precision, ensuring flawless video signal integrity in hybrid SDI/IP environments.

As broadcasters and production teams transition to IP-based workflows, Telestream says JPEG XS provides the ideal solution for compressing high-quality video without compromising real-time performance or image fidelity. By integrating JPEG XS into PRISM, Telestream enables professionals to monitor and analyze ST 2110-22 streams seamlessly, ensuring efficient, low-latency, and visually lossless video transport across IP infrastructures.

Ensuring Interoperability: PRISM’s real-time analysis of JPEG XS (ST 2110-22) streams ensures seamless compatibility across hybrid SDI/IP environments, making it easier for engineers to manage complex workflows.

Ultra-Low Latency & High-Quality Compression: JPEG XS allows 10:1 to 20:1 compression with near-zero latency, providing a high-quality, bandwidth-efficient solution for IP video transport.

Hybrid Workflow Flexibility: The MULTI Input feature of PRISM supporting simultaneous monitoring of up to four inputs of any mix of SDI, ST 2110-20, and ST 2110-22, and the GEN test signal generator feature empowered by JPEG XS technologygive broadcasters ultimate flexibility when working with mixed SDI and IP workflows.

“Integrating JPEG XS into Telestream PRISM elevates real-time IP monitoring, providing broadcasters and production teams with an essential tool for maintaining high-quality, low-latency IP workflows,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment & ProAV Group at intoPIX.

“The integration of the intoPIX technology into PRISM allows our users to take advantage of this cutting-edge technology within their IP workflows while ensuring precise video signal analysis,” said Tsuyoshi Kitagawa, Senior Product Manager at Telestream.

Telestream will showcase the integration at its Booth W1501 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas.