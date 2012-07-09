Wohler’s ContentProbe to make European debut at IBC2012

Wohler's new ContentProbe compliance recorder features dedicated and purpose-built hardware and software that reliably records 24 hours a day.

Making its European debut at IBC2012, this system offers a user-friendly GUI that enables rapid and instant access across the network to all channels. ContentProbe provides compliance recording with FaultTracker signal fault monitoring for audio, video, captions, and loudness. With Media FingerPrinting technology for commercial content verification and best-in-class RealSync frame-accurate recording, extensive alerts and notifications can be tailored to user preference.

An intuitive, feature-rich, Silverlight Web interface supports frame-accurate cueing and easy export of marked clips for external users. Up to four video channels or 16 audio channels, combined with up to 720 days of RAID 5 hot-swappable storage and dual-power supplies, are contained in a single 1-RU enclosure.