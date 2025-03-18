Sencore To Unveil Modular Transcoding, Packaging, Caching OTT Solution At NAB Show

SIOUX FALLS, Iowa—Sencore will introduce a comprehensive OTT workflow package and enhancements to its IP production toolset supporting remote, distributed and hybrid production environments as well as feature the latest developments for its Centra platform, including the Centra Gateway offering optimized distribution via internet protocol (IP) during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sencore’s Centra Gateway facilitates reception, transmission and conversion of IP to optimize video distribution with support for RIST, SRT, Zixi and HLS along with MPEG, it said.

Leveraging public internet connections and SRT as a cost-effective alternative to satellite and fiber-based content delivery, Sencore combines the flexibility of its Centra platform with edge devices like the SCP 2110, Impulse and Omnihub to deliver secure, low-latency transmission of live and on-demand content over unmanaged networks. This approach allows for real-time monitoring, adaptive content routing and seamless integration with existing OTT and IPTV ecosystems.

The company will unveil a comprehensive OTT workflow package at the NAB Show. The modular solution integrates core transcoding, packaging and caching functions, offering scalable architecture supporting on-premises, cloud-based or fully managed OTT workflows. By combining enterprise-grade hardware with state-of-the-art software, the company ensures users can optimize costs while maintaining the highest quality video delivery, it said.

Sencore also will introduce enhancements for VB440 IP toolset supporting remote, distributed and hybrid production. They deliver extensive real-time monitoring and control features accessible via web browser, giving engineers and creatives seamless access from any location on any device, the company said,

The company will show new advanced speaker control tools for managing and monitoring audio across distributed production environments, expanded support for the IPMX standard, API improvements enhancing automation and integration enabling streamlined control over every aspect of the production chain, it said.

Sencore will also show refinements to its Omnihub hospitality and corporate video networks headend.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See Sencore at 2025 NAB Show booth W2301.