Wohler to show new systems to European market at IBC2011

Several Wohler products will make their European debut at IBC2011, including the MADI-8 audio monitor, the AMP1-D8MDA-3G in-rack audio monitor, and an expanded line-up of captioning and ancillary data management products. The new Wohler Euro Van — a showcase-on-wheels for the company's video and audio systems — will conclude its multicountry European tour in Amsterdam.

Wohler will show its new MADI-8 audio monitor, which allows broadcasters to implement the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters, as it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution.

The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is a lower-cost system for operators who only require decoding of Dolby Digital (AC-3) signals. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G in-rack audio monitor is capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby Digital streams.

Wohler also will display the HDCC Series captioning/subtitling products, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding and monitoring of CEA-608, CEA-708, WST and OP-47 captions/subtitles, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers. Based on Wohler's HDCC card design, the products allow broadcasters to choose the functionality their application requires at a competitive price point.

Wohler's new CD-2 caption/subtitle video monitor adaptor provides an OSD-decoded captions/subtitles output that maintains the original video format, as well as a reclocked pass-through video output. A captions/subtitles-present LED indicator on the front panel enables a quick check of service presence. The CD-2 is available for both WST/OP-47 and CEA-608/CEA-708 standards, and it supports SD/HD content with automatic format detection.

Wohler also will present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V AV processing monitor, designed with the operator in mind. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration; the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button; an optical TOSLINK input option for monitoring the consumer's STB experience; and improved display of metadata and stream status information. These new updates are available as an upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.