Wohler Rolls Out iVAM2-2 AV Monitor

HAYWARD, Calif.—Wohler Technologies has released iVAM2-2, a 16-channel audio/video monitor in its iVAM line of products, building off the company’s iVAM1-1 it released in mid-2020.

The iVAM2-2 can monitor and meter up to 16 channels of 3G-SDI audio and video, plus two channels of analog audio in a compact 2U format. It features 64 presets and dual touch screens that enable operators to toggle between video, meters, loudness measurement and menus. An HDMI output allows for additional external monitoring of the currently selected video source. Analog XLR, headphone and selected 3G-SDI outputs are also included as standard.

Upgrade options are available on the rear panel for monitoring AES3, MADI 64, SMPTE 2110 and SMPTE 2022-6. A rear panel card slot lets the user upgrade with either an AoIP card that can accept Dante or Ravenna card options or an additional eight channels of analog inputs and outputs.

The iVAM2-2’s dual touch screen front panel is based off previous iAM series products, while physical front panel controls provide access to main volume, balance and auxiliary controls to supplement touch controls. Individual audio channels may be summed, soloed or muted by touch or mechanical control.

There is also a front-mounted USB port for software updates, while APIs allow for integration with third-party controllers.