Wohler Presents New Video and Audio Monitors at NAB 2012



At the 2012 NAB Show, Wohler Technologies will debut four new products: the DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor; AMP1-16M Dual-Input 16 Channel SDI Audio Monitor; RMQ-230 Quad Split Video Monitor; and two HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling cards for its 2RU OpenGear modular frame, one of which supports all global caption standards.



The DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor is a cost-effective, compact monitoring system that incorporates four 4.3-inch 16:9 ratio LED backlit displays for at-a-glance monitoring of MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, PID table metadata, and audio-level meters.It accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, composite video, component video, DVI-I, and analog audio stereo inputs.





Wohler DVM-2443

The AMP1-16M Dual-input 16-channel SDI audio monitor provides monitoring of embedded audio; de-embeds audio; and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in a selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream.



The RMQ-230 quad split video monitor, which accepts a mix of 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI inputs, allows users to monitor video and data in up to four display windows on a single 23-inch 1920x1080 LED backlight screen. It displays waveform and vectorscope while providing audio de-embedding, and audio metering of up to eight channels.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Wohler will be at booth N5211.