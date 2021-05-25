Wohler Adds Features to iAM-12G-SDI AV Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies has announced two new features for their flagship iAM-12G-SDI AV Monitor, the world’s first 2U 16 channel 12G to offer the option of Dolby ATMOS monitoring.

One feature is the introduction of an optional plug-in AoIP card, which the company said would enhance the flexibility and available choices of signal sources.

The second is “output routing,” which allows channels to be either routed, or combined and routed in customized ways to various destination outputs.

“These new features are important additions that allow our customers to benefit from additional routing capabilities and the IP signal source options they need today," explained Kim Templeman-Holmes, vice president of sales and marketing at Wohler. "The AoIP card offers an easy upgrade path for additional signal sources when required. Wohler’s successful product development continues to be led by working closely with our users, incorporating their valuable feedback into our roadmap."