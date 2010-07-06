Westone announces ES5 custom earphones

Hearing product manufacturer Westone has announced its latest custom earphone in its Elite Series, the ES5. Designed for performing musicians and discriminating audiophiles, the ES5 offers excellent clarity and frequency response with 25dB of ambient noise reduction achieved through custom fit. The custom-molded acrylic shell houses five balanced armature drivers arrayed in a three-way crossover network.

Specifications for the Westone ES5 list frequency response from 8Hz to 20kHz, with a sensitivity of 120dB/mW and 20 ohm impedance. The ES5 features a field replaceable cable with mini jack for connection to any standard audio source. The acrylic earpieces are available in a wide array of colors; custom artwork is also available.