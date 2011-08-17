VSN unveils Tapeless 2.0 at IBC 2011

VSN will show its broadcast software solutions for tapeless digital environments at the forthcoming IBC show. The company will exhibit new versions of its products covering news production, playout automation and broadcast management.

VSNNEWS now integrates with social networks like Twitter and Facebook and includes a SOA interface to with MAM systems. VSN will also be showing integration of its VSNIPTRANSFER content contribution tool with Avid’s editing platform.

VSNMULTICOM automation version 9.10 adds native integration with Omneon, Orad and Miranda, as well as unlimited linear channel scalability.

The latest VSNCREATV broadcast management shows now a greatly improved advertising management module, an advanced content purchase contract module and a much easier integration with VSN or third-party MAM and automation.

See VSN on stand 7G33 at IBC2011