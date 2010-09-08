VSN to show vsnIPTransfer, vnsfreemove at IBC

VSN will show the latest version of vsnIPTransfer and its new virtual set, vsnfreemove, at IBC2010.

Version 6.1 of vsnIPTransfer now supports live media transfers and the UMP protocol. This technology, entirely designed by VSN, provides considerable increases in transfer speed, especially when there’s great distance between nodes.

The new virtual set, vsnfreemove 1.5, will be shown for the first time in Europe. Vsnfreemove does not need tracking systems to create camera movements and features four video inputs (cameras and/or line), 10-scene memory and integrated switcher.

VSN also will preview its R&D project, Spider, to partners at IBC. The project promises a higher level of integration between MAM, automation, traffic and TV workflows.