Volusion, vzaar partner on online video for ecommerce

Video hosting platform vzaar has partnered with shopping cart software and ecommerce services specialist Volusion to provide seamless ecommerce online video for ecommerce shopping carts.



The vzaar video platform provides professional Web video hosting and video distribution services to a wide gamut of businesses. Volusion provides online businesses with user-friendly ecommerce software available. Volusion's partners provide assistance, software and guidance for businesses of all sizes and types, located anywhere in the world.



Video is quickly becoming one of the most important and effective ways for online retailers to sell and market their products and services, said James Booker, business development manager at Volusion.