Volicon’s Observer TS MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring system unveiled at IBC

Volicon’s Observer TS MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring system made its European debut showing an even broader array of inputs. The Observer line now supports ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T/T2, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces.

The product’s family also includes multiple optional modules: The Mobile module enables users to access content through an iPad or iPhone. Designed specifically for media executives on the go, it offers the added convenience of accessing live Observer streaming along with back-navigation of previously recorded content from both local and remote locations.

A loudness module provides monitoring and logging forAC3 dialnorm levels and to ensure compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32.