Volicon to Launch Observer Mobile at IBC Show

Volicon will introduce Observer Mobile, a newly streamlined Web-based interface, which supports H.264 on Apple iOS devices using the Safari Web browser with native support for iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices.



Designed specifically for media executives on the go, Observer Mobile offers the added convenience of accessing live Observer streaming along with back navigation of previously recorded content from both local and remote locations. The ability to play, pause, search and create logged content on demand using smart devices will provide broadcasters with instant access to the final broadcast product to ensure quality, compliance, and communication within the media enterprise.



“Having Observer Mobile’s logging and monitoring available for iPad and iPhone users at any time and any place will greatly improve our customers’ portability, responsiveness and flexibility of supported devices, regardless of location or time of broadcast,” said Mike Asebrook, senior director of product marketing at Volicon.





