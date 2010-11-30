Volicon - Observer Enterprise



Volicon’s Observer Enterprise is a next-generation media monitoring and logging system that allows users to correlate several months of video and audio content within a Web browser client application.



The Observer Enterprise is especially useful for compliance monitoring by television operations, and also provides high value to other sectors including marketing, sales and traffic, as well as business management and planning operations.



Add-on modules are also available to add to the functionality and value of the system. These include quality-of-service alarms, content matching of audio cues for ad verification, automatic importation of an as-run log, as well as viewer ratings data to provide an in-depth competitive analysis.



For additional information, contact Volicon at 781-221-7400 or visit www.volicon.com.



