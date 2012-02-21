Volicon Introduces New Loudness, MPEG Transport Monitoring Products at NAB

Volicon Loudness monitoring module

At the 2012 NAB Show, Volicon will introduce two new products: Observer TS 7.0 for MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring; and a realtime Loudness monitoring module for compliance with loudness mandates worldwide.



The Observer TS 7.0 supports a broad array of inputs, including ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces; offers improved system density for HD and SD programs; and allows users to remotely stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise. Users can continuously record (log) MPEG transport streams and monitor A/V content, including BS.1770-2 loudness, NAVE, and other correlations of data and video.



Volicon’s new Loudness monitoring module providing realtime loudness monitoring, logging, measurement, and troubleshooting.It also issues an affidavit of compliance with: ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32 standards and regulations.Volicon will also show its Observer Mobile, which allows users to access and control media content on an iPad or iPhone; and a NAVE decoding, logging, and alerting module for transmission of NAVE codes to Nielsen monitoring equipment.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Volicon will be at booth SU5715.