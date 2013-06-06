Volicon announces Observer 7.0 compliance with latest loudness recommendations

Volicon has announced its Observer digital video monitoring and logging systems are fully compliant with the industry’s latest loudness recommendations and regulations: the newly released SCTE “spot-check” (SCTE 197) loudness measurement recommendation and the FCC’s newly revised ATSC A/85 recommended practice.

With simultaneous 5.1 and 5.1 downmix measurements, BS.1770-3 compatibility, program log integration, dialog (anchor element) detection, and loudness measurement, as well as integrated measurement A/V burn-in, the Observer allows the operator to perform spot checks easily and ensures full compliance with the new ATSC A/85 RP.

The Volicon Observer product line is engineered to record aired A/V content (full frame rate) 24 hours a day, along with metadata and loudness measurements. Combining a compliance logger with loudness measurement enables Observer systems to serve as powerful tools for quickly identifying and resolving issues.