V-Nova Releases Perseus SDK

LONDON—Video compression technology provider V-Nova has officially released its Perseus technology as a software development kit; don’t worry, no need to brush up on your Greek mythology. The company says the Perseus SDK is designed to enable operators and video platform providers to integrate and deploy the Perseus system on existing ecosystems for the delivery of full HD video over bandwidth constrained networks.

Available as an encoder plug-in and decoder plug-in for integration and deployment, Perseus plug-ins are supported on a range of platforms, including Intel x86-based encoders and iOS and Android consumer devices. Pre-integrated encoding/decoding combinations are also available for the deployment of Perseus OTT services.

Some of the benefits of the Perseus plug-ins, according to V-Nova, include reducing service buffering, allows product differentiation, and delivers HD OTT video services with few profiles and at lower bit-rates.