VMP Launches New 19-Inch Equipment Rack Enclosure

STEVENSVILLE, MD.—VMP has introduced a new entry to its EREN series of equipment rack enclosures with the EREN-27E1K. The 19-inch, 27 rack space unit is now available for shipping.

The EREN-27E1K has a usable depth of 33-inches and a load capacity of 1,300 pounds. Like all EREN series models, it also comes with integrated cooling fans and lockable, removable side panels. Additional features include welded steel construction, 10-32 rail threading, tempered glass front door, double swing steel rear door, adjustable front and rear rails, vented top and bottom, top and bottom cable routing knockouts, reversible hinged front and rear door, and casters and leveling feet.

The EREN-27E1K is available for a price of $1,249. VMP ships the unit fully assembled.