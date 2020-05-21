Vizrt Releases Viz Social Curation Tool

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has announced the launch of Viz Social, a cloud-based subscription service that allows for editorial staffs to moderate and curate social media content for broadcasts.

Viz Social, which works in collaboration with audience engagement specialists Never.no, connects directly with data fields in popular Vizrt graphic tools, allowing broadcasters to use social media content to drive stories, per Vizrt.

With Viz Social, users can search and monitor conversations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and RSS feeds to track and respond to content as it develops in the online sphere. Filters and moderating techniques can be applied to send content to air through content mapped directly to Vizrt scenes and tools. Interactive audience engagement tools, meanwhile, allow for conversations to play out with the audience across primary and secondary screens in real-time.