Vizrt offers FirstLook satellite imagery of breaking news hotspots

Sending camera crews to news hotspots, especially in remote locations, can be difficult, costly and even dangerous. Vizrt’s newly launched service called DigitalGlobe Online offers a solution.

It gives Vizrt customers access to DigitalGlobe’s satellite imagery library. Part of the DigitalGlobe Online service is FirstLook, a faster, more cost-effective way to capture events from around the world.

As the name implies, Vizrt customers will get a “first look” at any digital satellite imagery captured by one of DigitalGlobe’s three commercial satellites. When an event happens globally, DigitalGlobe activates the service by tasking its constellation of satellites to the event location, taking new high-resolution images. Within hours these images are available to all DigitalGlobe Online customers with the option to purchase.

Customers are sent notifications from Vizrt when an event collection is activated and can preview the collected content to decide if they want to purchase them.