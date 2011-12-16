Vizrt launches new DigitalGlobe Online service

Vizrt has launched a new online service enabling designers to find, preview and add DigitalGlobe imagery into their broadcast graphics packages using Vizrt's Viz World production software. DigitalGlobe is a provider of high-resolution earth imagery.

The subscription-based service, called DigitalGlobe Online, is available now.

Using the Viz World interface, subscribers can quickly search the DigitalGlobe archive to find and preview the imagery that best suits their needs. They can then immediately begin using the imagery to create highly accurate maps of a region, adding dynamic touchscreen-based drawing tools and controls that give on-air talent the freedom to move, resize, highlight and animate areas of the map.

In addition to using archived imagery, subscribers will also be able to use newly captured imagery of crisis events taking place worldwide.