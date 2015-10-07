Vizio Launches $130,000 HDR 4KTV Set

IRVINE, CALIF.—Vizio and Dolby Laboratories have announced the pricing and availability of the new Vizio Reference Series HDTVs, with a 120-inch version going for a starting price of $129,999.99; the 65-inch model starts at $5,999.99. The TV features Dolby Vision playback technology for High Dynamic Range support, Ultra Color Spectrum for a wider color gamut, an 800-nit, Full-Array LED backlight, 384 Active LED Zones, and a quantum dot panel in the 65-inch model.

Vizio Reference Series Ultra HD HDR LED Smart TV with Dolby Vision content support

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment offers a slate of remastered 4K Ultra HD movies available in Dolby Vision via Vudu, including “San Andreas,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Magic Mike XXL,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “Man of Steel,” “The Great Gatsby” and more. Dolby Vision is also offering content through Vudu, while Netflix has also announced it will remaster content in Dolby Vision.

Additional features for the Reference Series include 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi; Vizio Internet Apps Plus; support from HEVC H.265 codec and Vizio V6 six-core processor; HDMI ports; and audio technologies Dolby and DTS.