Visual Unity to Highlight Enhanced Version of vuMedia at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, OTT solutions provider Visual Unity will showcase the latest version of its award-winning vuMedia multiscreen platform.



Winner of the 2012 ConnectedWorld.TV Award for the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster, vuMedia is an end-to-end OTT platform that allows broadcasters and content owners to control how their brand and assets are managed, delivered and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Scalable and flexible, vuMedia delivers a live viewing experience on the Web or any mobile/connected device. It also enables VOD services, social network integration and secures the distribution of content.



The latest version of vuMedia features a number of enhancements, including an improved modular architecture and enhanced API integration for faster OTT integration into existing infrastructures. There is also support for Live Time-Shifting so that subscribers can rewind while watching live broadcasts. This user experience is enhanced with the inclusion of a Timeline Thumbnail Preview (vuMedia TTP), which makes it faster and easier for consumers to navigate within streamed content.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Visual Unity will be at stand 14.114.



