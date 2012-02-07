Vislink launches Advent Mantis satellite antenna system

Vislink has announced that it will launch its new Advent Mantis "MSAT" Man Portable Data Terminal, a highly portable tri-band satellite antenna system specifically designed for rapid deployment in hostile environments, at CABSAT 2012.

The system's fully integrated, portable design requires less than five minutes from arrival to satellite acquisition, making it ideal for rapid deployment field applications.

Weighing in at only 12.5kg, the Advent MSAT is specifically designed to be carried by one person and provides powerful functionality for applications such as secure military communications, disaster recovery, emergency services, first-on-scene broadcast and mining operations.

The antenna's 65cm reflector can be used in Ka, Ku and X bands, be powered from either mains or 12VDC operations, and has interchangeable modems. The moment the system arrives on site, it can be fully operational in less than five minutes, therefore saving vital time when speed is of the essence.

The Advent MSAT system can be seen at CABSAT on Stand Number: S1-B31 from Feb. 28 to March 1.