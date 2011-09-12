Vinten Radamec unveils new robotic control technology

Vinten Radamec, part of the UK Vitec Group, revealed its next-generation robotic controlled device, incorporating Intelligent Control Engineering (ICE), at IBC2011. The company has integrated the new hardware and software platform into its latest pan and tilt head, the Fusion FHR-35, to bring improved control and accuracy in a compact form. The Fusion FHR-35 pan and tilt head, the first Vinten Radamec product to incorporate ICE, is aimed at a range of applications from legislatures to studios.

Designed for payloads up to 16kg, the Fusion FHR-35 uses Ethernet to connect to the HDVRC studio robotics controller or legislative system controller. The ICE internal motors and processing allow both fast and slow smooth movement, as well as wider pan and tilt range than before.

In addition to moving under robotic control, the FHR-35 also supports position reporting back to the controller, together with zoom and focus data from a digital lens. The internal digital lens drive provides control for the majority of full servo lenses.