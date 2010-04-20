ViewCast spotlights Niagara 7500

At the NAB Show, ViewCast showed its Niagara 7500, which simplifies the complex workflows associated with the transformation and delivery of HD video to IP and mobile networks. The unit features SD and HD-SDI video, balanced/unbalanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio, and eight stereo pairs of embedded SDI audio.

Users can switch on the fly between incoming SD and HD video, and stream in multiple bit rates and resolutions simultaneously in WME, Silverlight, Adobe Flash H.264, 3GPP and other popular formats. The Niagara 7500 includes video preprocessing tools such as closed-caption rendering, deinterlacing and inverse telecine. Users can control multiple Niagara 7500 systems remotely with the included Niagara SCX Pro management software, and a robust SDK for application customization is also available.