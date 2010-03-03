ViewCast Showcases VMp



ViewCast will show its media platform, VMp, at the NAB Show. The company will also display its Niagra 7500 and Niagra 2120.



ViewCast combines the Osprey and Niagara IP video encoding solutions with the capabilities of VMp including live scheduling and event management, video on-demand, digital asset management and enterprise content management infrastructure from IBM. VMp supports online video, including content acquisition, transformation, indexing, workflow and distribution.



The Niagara 7500 features SD and HD SDI video, balanced/unbalanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio, and eight stereo pairs of embedded SDI audio. You can switch on-the-fly between incoming SD and HD video, and stream in multiple bit rates and resolutions simultaneously in WME, Silverlight, Adobe Flash H.264, 3GPP and other popular formats.



The Niagara 2120 streaming solution offers a built-in Web interface, accepts component, Y/C (S-Video), and composite video inputs, as well as balanced and unbalanced stereo audio inputs, and simultaneously streams multiple resolutions at multiple data rates in H.264 Adobe Flash. At just the size of a half-rack (1 RU x 7.5-inches) the Niagara 2120 is portable, yet fits easily into any live production environment.



ViewCast will be at Booth N4123.



