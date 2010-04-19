ViewCast releases VMp at 2010 NAB Show

At the 2010 NAB Show last week, ViewCast introduced the ViewCast Media Platform (VMp), a unified framework that helps organizations manage the full lifecycle of their digital media content, including IP video. VMp supports online video, including content acquisition, transformation, indexing, workflow and distribution.

The platform is designed to help organizations build new audiences and engage with customers like never before by delivering IP video to all three screens, building brand equity by going viral, training and communicating among distributed workforces more effectively, and collapsing production cycles that can help get products to market faster.

VMp brings all of these solutions together in one unified offering.