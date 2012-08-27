ViewCast introduces new Osprey video card

ViewCast has announced the availability of the Osprey 845e video capture card, the latest addition to its award-winning Osprey line.

The Osprey 845e introduces higher channel density with up to four independent SDI inputs and has a true 3G input (SMPTE 424) with only one connector, as opposed to the dual link normally found in other cards. The card is available in two models, standard definition or high definition SDI, to suit a wide range of applications in broadcasting, enterprise, education, government and global OEM system integration.

The standard definition model can be field upgraded to high definition SDI, allowing the user to manage infrastructure cost. The high-definition model can input four independent HDSDI signals or two 3G SDI signals. Built with the same reliable Osprey drivers, this PCI Express card also has drivers for Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems.

With more modes and pre-processing features, the Osprey 845e has user-defined screens for signal loss to prevent streaming interruptions as well as automatic HD-SD input detection and switching. The default frame rate delivered to client applications is also customizable.

