VidiGo launches broadcast graphics software

VidiGo, developer of software products for creating and managing broadcast quality TV content easily, launched its VidiGo Graphics and VidiGo Toolbox at the 2010 NAB Show.

VidiGo Graphics enables the use of Adobe Flash for broadcast graphics. The ubiquity of Flash coupled with VidiGo Graphics software is changing the existing complex and costly workflow of TV graphics. VidiGo Graphics allows users to design their own interactive broadcast projects based on Adobe’s Flash, which are then rendered and output in real-time.

The new VidiGo Toolbox allows users to select and grab any PC or Web content — from YouTube and Skype to PowerPoint and Google Earth — containing still or motion graphics and put them to air with one click. VidiGo Toolbox supports fill and key, repositioning, resizing, zooming in or out and interactively adjusting audio synchronization of the output.