Videssence to Unveil LED Soft Light at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Videssence will unveil its new Vidfill VF100 100-watt LED soft light that performs like a quartz. The fixture delivers a large, smooth wash of soft, even, shadow-less light and flicker-free dimming without color shift.

While it delivers light levels comparable to 1000-watt quartz soft lights, it only uses 103 watts and produces much less heat. At a distance of 12 feet, it provides over 50 foot-candles, and its indirect optical design and internal diffusing lens shields the talent from glaring LEDs. The result is cool, comfortable fill lighting for use on TV studio or motion picture sets.

The heat dissipation is designed with a unique passive thermal cooling system to assure maximum LED light output and ultra quiet operation while avoiding the noise and failure of internal fans. Power automatically cuts off to the driver and LED whenever it’s dimmed to zero by DMX.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Videssence will be in booth C7706. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com