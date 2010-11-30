Video Technics - NewsFlow Complete



NewsFlow Complete from Video Technics is a fully-integrated, all-digital tapeless newsroom system that coordinates the ingest, scripting, editing, organizing and presentation of television news.



The system is a combination of hardware and software that handles real-time collaboration of on-air news presentations. It manages wire service news feeds, presenting alert bulletins to newsroom staff at their workstations instantaneously.



NewsFlow Complete’s non-proprietary architecture works with a variety of editing tools for PC or Mac computers, and even allows reports to record a voice track while screening proxy video at their workstations.



Playout automation runs from a single show order, with all changes in rundown, scripts, or events reflected within three seconds.



For additional information, contact Video Technics at 404-327-8300 or visit www.videotechnics.com.



