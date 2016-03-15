Video Clarity Updates ClearView System

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity has announced its most recent update to its ClearView line of video quality analyzers and players/recoders, ClearView 8.4. This new version provides ClearView 4K and 8K systems with new color-space-capable pictures and HDR support per ITU-R BT.2020, allowing the systems to show side-by-side 4K or 8K pictures in native ITU-R Rec. BT.2020 color space, and allow HDR video comparison in that color space.

With ClearView 8.4, Video Clarity says users can judge HDR video sequences on the same monitor, which could eliminate potential set-up and calibration differences when using two monitors. ClearView 8.4 users can also switch to dual output mode for exact sequencing of two comparative video sequences on two different monitors at the same resolution and frame rate, according to Video Clarity.

The company says will make ClearView 8.4 available with all new ClearView systems by the end of March. Existing ClearView users will be upgrade to version 8.4.