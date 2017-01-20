Video Clarity Release ClearView IP

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity has added a new product to its line of ClearView video quality analyzers, the ClearView IP. The ClearView IP is part of the company’s new product category for IP infrastructure use and enables users to play, record and test quality of video that travels over IP networks according to video-transport standards, as well as providing the option to mix SDI functions in the same system.

ClearView Extreme IP

ClearView IP plays or records up to two channels of uncompressed video programming from a high-capacity testing server into a SMPTE 2022-6/7-compliant network, with the capability to accommodate SMPTE 2110 (TR-03 and TR-04) as it develops. Visual analysis of original and processed video can be performed through either automation, playlists or desktop controls. Metrics and subjective analysis help assess the progress of product development, set encoding parameters for program delivery and evaluate various encoders among multiple vendors.

In addition, ClearView IP’s interfaces are designed to apply uncompressed video and audio with certain time stamp and packetized procedures specific to entertainment production, post production and delivery markets.

Video Clarity has two ClearView IP models available: the ClearView Extreme IP 3-RU server with both IP and 4K SDI interfaces, and the portable ClearView Shuttle IP with just the uncompressed IP interface.