VCI to show Orion Discovery traffic system

VCI Solutions has introduced Orion Discovery, an extension of its legacy business and traffic system, which provides cable and broadcast clients with increased scalability and predictive analytics, boosting productivity and efficiency. Orion Discovery will debut at the 2010 NAB Show.

VCI Solutions has transformed its traffic system into an effective business management system with its introduction of Orion Discovery. The unstable atmosphere of the market requires broadcasters to have not just additional reporting functionality, but cogent information that allows them to make more informed business decisions in an ever-changing environment. Orion Discovery offers the functionality, innovative workflows and deep business information and metrics that increase revenues while optimizing business efficiencies.

Included in the software is a radically changed reporting functionality that provides predictive analytics versus standard historical reports and new management-by-exception alerts that are automatically delivered in the preferred format, via e-mail or text. Scalability for multichannel operations and multiplatform efficiencies also are greatly enhanced.