V4x introduces social TV tools

Addressing telecom operators and media services companies, V4x has introduced its next-generation social TV applications for mobile, Web and connected TV. Among its revenue-generating applications for Facebook, iPhone and smartphones, software-as-a-service company V4x offers turnkey white-label applications with interactive video.

Social TV Promos: VideoQuiz and VideoPoll Apps drive fan engagement with interactive video sequences. With minimal editorial work and no software development, V4x participation apps leverage social networks to drive viral propagation, lead generation and brand exposure.

Social TV Boutique: V4x’s white-label service platform for telecom operators lets marketers and interactive agencies easily launch video boutiques with video sequences or live streaming, including "click-to-buy" and "more info" banners and companion ads, and social interaction among shoppers. Templates simplify creating synchronized links and displaying them in sync with video as well as Twitter and Facebook integration, letting fans share with friends.

Social TV Play-Along Apps: Interactivity applications allow viewers to fully participate in programs with interactive widgets such as live, moderated chats, quizzes and polls and animated banners.

