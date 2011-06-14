Utah Scientific's FLEX I/O now available on select products

now available for delivery with the FLEX I/O signal module. By using the FLEX I/O plug-in SFP modules, users can configure their systems to implement coax and fiber I/O port-by-port instead of block-by-block and easily adjust the configurations as their requirements change.

For the UTAH-400 router, the FLEX I/O option consists of input and output cards that carry either eight or 12 signals and updated rear-panel assemblies to provide access for the converter blocks. The FLEX I/O module is an intrinsic part of Utah Scientific's new UTAH-100/XFD fiber distribution frame. Housed in a single rack unit, the frame holds as many as four modules and supports a wide range of signal types and formats in both electrical and optical form.