TVLogic Lifts Curtain on 4K DCI Monitor and Two New Field Monitors at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, TVLogic will debut a new 31-inch 4K DCI monitor specifically designed to meet demands for 4096x2160 DCI 4K digital cinema monitoring. In addition, two field monitors will be released; a 5.5-inch full HD resolution viewfinder monitor, and a 9-inch full HD resolution portable/field monitor.



The LUM-300W is a 31-inch UHD/4K monitor with native 4K resolution of 4096x2160 and 10-bit driven IPS LCD panel. It can display full screen 4K videos or four individual 1920x1080 images. This monitor offers automatic detection of input content information and synchronization of the panel’s frame rate from 48Hz to 60Hz.



The 5.5-inch VFM-058W full HD resolution viewfinder monitor supports multi-formats including 3G/HD/SD-SDI and HDMI. This supports a wide application range from DSLR cameras to pro camcorders.



The 9-inch LVM-095W full HD resolution portable/field monitor meets the desired colour gamut required by the HDTV standards specified in ITU-R BT.709. The LVM-095W is equipped with digital interfaces: 2×SDI inputs, 1×SDI output and 1×HDMI input.



