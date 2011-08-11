T-VIPS to showcase nSure

T-VIPS will launch a number of products at IBC2011 that continue to support the integration of IP into the broadcast space and the search for solutions that increase video quality while reducing running costs.

The company with feature:

• The new nSure range, which safeguards the delivery of high-quality video content by providing 24/7 monitoring, advanced analysis and redundancy switching;

• The new cProcessor processing and multiplexing products, developed to address the needs of network operators, TV studios and broadcasters; and

• The TVG425, which provides transparent handling of up to eight independent MPEG transport streams and the DVB-T2/SFN seamless switching solution, which combines the T-VIPS TNS541 seamless TS monitoring switch and the CP560 DVB-T2 gateway to provide seamless switching for DVB-T2/SFN digital terrestrial networks.

See T-VIPS at IBC2011 Stand 1.B71.