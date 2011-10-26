Tvinci shows OTT ecosystem at IBC2011

Pay OTT video platform provider Tvinci demonstrated last month at IBC2011 in Amsterdam how its platform integrates with any third party, including Tvinci's ecosystem of leading industry partners, to offer a complete pay-OTT platform that covers the entire value chain.

Customers of Tvinci can either use the company's ecosystem partners or stipulate exactly which companies they wish to work with. Thus, they can launch quickly with an already integrated system and then bring in new elements as desired.

Tvinci enables customers to use its APIs to build the UI themselves, use a third party or use Tvinci's partners. Accedo is already integrated with Tvinci. The two companies demonstrated at IBC an Accedo connected TV app powered by the Tvinci back-end system.