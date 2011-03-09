Tvinci highlights OTT streaming content to HbbTV hybrid set-top boxes

Pay-OTT platform provider Tvinci demonstrated an updated OTT services platform that will enable broadcasters to deliver content to HbbTV hybrid set-top boxes last month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The demonstration builds upon Tvinci's existing OTT platform for centrally managing content, business rights and user experience across devices.

The standardization of hybrid TV complements a concept Tvinci has championed for some time: consistency in content consumption across devices. Broadcasters and operators can now extend their offerings more easily by leveraging HbbTV for the introduction of multiple storefronts, such as PCs/Macs, smart phones, tablets and game consoles.

Tvinci offers viewers a consistent, personalized viewing experience across the various screens. This continuity is enabled thanks to a single platform being used for managing video assets, business rights and viewer experience on the selected devices.