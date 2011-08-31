TV Genius to explore how Twitter, Facebook input can improve viewer engagement

TV Genius will demonstrate at IBC2011 its Content Discovery Platform and discuss how its new social discovery functionality uses Twitter and Facebook to improve how viewers engage with content, improving the accuracy and relevance of recommendations for TV.

The company will host a business briefing on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to explore how television viewers are using social media tools to enhance the viewing experience. The briefing also will examine how broadcasters can harness the information provided by these tools to more accurately gauge opinion, ensure appropriate scheduling and understand what their viewers like and what they don’t.

The briefing will feature original social TV research from GFK, which will be followed by a panel discussion and questions from the audience.

See TV Genius at IBC2011 Stand 13.325.