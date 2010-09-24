Turkey's TRT Izmir selects SSL C100 console for production truck

TRT Izmir, a premiere mobile production company in Turkey, has installed a C100 HDS console with two 128 DSP Blackrock Processor Units from Solid State Logic for its newest production vehicle.

Izmir, Turkey's third largest city and second largest port after Istanbul, is home to Turkish Football League matches held at the 51,000-seat Izmir Atatürk Stadium. The SSL-equipped OB van supports the games and events at the stadium, as well as other live entertainment events in and around Izmir. The C100 HDS uses one SSL BRIO unit housing 24 microphone inputs, 48 analog line level I/O and 32 AES/EBU I/O to support live broadcast and capture. The surround ready console is part of the plan to move into HD broadcasting in the future.