TSL to unveil AVM-T-MIX mixer/monitor

TSL Professional Products Group will unveil two new products, the AVM-T-MIX rack mount touchscreen-controlled audio mixer/monitor and the PAM1-3G16 audio monitoring unit, at IBC2011.

The new AVM-T-MIX Touch-Mix system delivers a unique combination of audio monitoring and channel mixing capabilities designed to simplify operations and workflow throughout the television broadcast environment. In live operation, the T-MIX user can instantly see channel activity, recognize the source that has been named via the QWERTY keyboard menu and listen to the resulting audio from individual, grouped or mixed channels.

The PAM1-3G16 combines the size and convenience of the original 1RU multichannel audio monitoring unit with a full 16 bar graph display and many of the advanced features of the PAM2-3G8, such as loudness measurement.

See TSL at IBC2011 Stand 10.B41.