Triveni Digital Updates GuideBuilder 5

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital announced enhancements to its GuideBuilder 5 metadata-generation platform for CATV applications, designed to help operators successfully migrate to all-digital and free up infrastructure bandwidth. GuideBuilder 5 enables cable operators to provide timely and accurate electronic program guides for clear-QAM tuners, non-decrypting and DVB-SI set-top boxes and MDU installations. By offering a single metadata management platform that supports DVB-SI, PSIP, and SCTE-65, GuideBuilder 5 is said to speed up CATV workflows.



Through virtual channel remapping, the GuideBuilder 5 platform ensures that channel numbers are the same for customers with or without a STB. This makes the transition to digital seamless for the end user. In addition, the GuideBuilder 5 system gives cable operators a single, efficient solution for remote or local management of metadata, reducing equipment and maintenance costs.



Using GuideBuilder 5, cable operators can automatically ingest program schedules from multiple listing services; generate standards-compliant PSIP, DVB-SI, and SCTE-65 metadata; and seamlessly output EPGs for thousands of channels and services. Based on a modernized, Linux-based operating system, the GuideBuilder 5 platform supports a range of applications to solve issues such as including providing an accurate, up-to-date, and consistent program guide experience for all customers.



Available as server and software-only options, GuideBuilder 5 offers easy software updates and a variety of licensed-based features, setting the stage for future metadata extensions.