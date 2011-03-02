Triveni Digital to Showcase GuideBuilder Platform



At NAB, Triveni Digital will demonstrate the latest extensions to its GuideBuilder metadata platform, along with the latest release of its StreamScope MT-40 analyzer, now with CALM support. Triveni Digital will also feature its StreamScope RM-40 intelligent remote monitoring instrument, including the system’s new Mobile Dashboard.



The GuideBuilder metadata platform has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG (electronic service guide) functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos. The GuideBuilder infrastructure now supports PSIP, mobile ESG, and NRT management in a unified manner, enabling straightforward extension of existing workflows.



Triveni Digital’s StreamScope MT-40 4.6 software release enhances the MT-40’s comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring that addresses the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act.



The company will also highlight the RM-40 Mobile Dashboard, a new Web-based interface that gives engineers secure mobile access to all of their StreamScope RM-40 stream comparison and visualization data and tools via iPhones, iPads, and Android-powered devices.



Triveni Digital will also unveil the new StreamScope EM-40 2.0, the latest release of the company’s enterprisewide service quality assurance system designed to support real-time and historical reporting and live troubleshooting, across a collection of StreamScope monitoring units.



Triveni will be at Booth SU3202, N4036A.



